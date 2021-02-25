Zanon, (1)

Penn State's Kiara Zanon was announced as one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

Each year, the award is given to the best collegiate female hockey player. Zanon was the only freshman to crack the list of finalists.

She currently leads the Nittany Lions with 27 points in 18 games.

The blue and white's next game is set for Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against Mercyhurst.

