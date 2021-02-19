Penn State’s conference dominance continued with the help of its underclassmen Friday.

The Nittany Lions defeated RIT 5-0 to increase their winning streak to five games in the most successful CHA season in team history.

The shutout win officially secured the CHA regular season crown for Penn State.

The blue and white has been bolstered by young talent all year, and today was no different, as underclassmen accounted for all goals scored.

It was a tale of quick spurts from coach Jeff Kampersal’s team.

The Nittany Lions came out flat, but rebounded quickly at the end of the first period to take a two goal lead heading into the intermission.

Freshman forward Olivia Wallin and sophomore forward Julie Gough scored one minute apart to give the Lions the advantage.

Fellow freshman, goaltender Josie Bothun stood tall in a first period where the Nittany Lions surrendered seven shots, stopping them all.

Gough picked up where she left off in the second period, scoring her second of the game on a power play. Freshman forward Jess Ciarrocchi then added to the lead 70 seconds later with a strike.

Gough would complete the hat trick early in the third, her first career three goal game for the Nittany Lions.

The sophomore’s hat trick was the ninth such scoring day in team history and the first time any blue and white player has found the back of the net three times in one game since senior forward Natalie Heising did so in the 2020 CHA Tournament.

In net, Bothun made 13 saves, while at the other end of the ice, RIT goalie Taylor Liotta stopped all but five of the 52 shots she faced.

Mixed start for the Nittany Lions in all three zones

It was a mixed bag for the Nittany Lions through the first 17 minutes of the game.

They looked sloppy on their defensive zone exits, in one case turning the puck over at their blue line, leading to a great RIT scoring opportunity.

Late in the first period, the Nittany Lions again looked sloppy in the defensive zone, failing to get the puck out of the defensive corner, and Bothun again had to make multiple saves.

Penn State looked out of position often, and it struggled to keep the puck moving through the neutral zone.

As a result, the blue and white was unable to to establish the speed component of its game, and was instead forced to dump the puck into the RIT zone and chase after it.

The Nittany Lions forced turnovers in the offensive zone, especially on plays below the goal line, and established a cycle tiring the Tigers and controlling time of possession.

From there, they were able to outmuscle RIT on pucks, getting high quality chances on goalie Taylor Liotta, culminating in a goal from Wallin late in the first.

Crucial five minutes pave the way

In a span of five minutes, the Nittany Lions went from being tied in both the score and the shot total to having a four-goal lead. Wallin stole the puck and fed it to junior defender Izzy Heminger on the point, and then crashed the net and deflected her shot for the first goal.

A minute later, Gough scored off of a feed from freshman forward Kiara Zanon to put the Nittany Lions up by two.

Following the intermission, Gough and the Nittany Lions picked right up where they left off.

Gough scored a power-play goal less than a minute in, and soon after, Ciarrocchi followed with a tally of her own to put the Nittany Lions up by four.

This five-minute span, while small in the scheme of a 60-minute game, allowed the Nittany Lions to take control and never relinquish the lead.

Special teams work paying off

After saying his team needed to work on both the penalty kill and power play in his weekly media availability, Kampersal’s squad showed signs of heeding his advice.

Penn State converted on one of its two power-play opportunities, quickly working the puck around the zone and settling for simple shots.

This approach worked to perfection, as Gough took advantage of the player advantage to work herself into an open area where she scored her second of the game from.

While the Nittany Lions are stopping just under 88% of power plays, they did a better job Friday of avoiding costly penalties and not spending too much time in the penalty box.

