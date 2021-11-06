Penn State struggled offensively to open the 2021-22 season scoring just four goals in four games, but in its last seven matches, the offense has exploded.

In game two of its two-game series against Lindenwood, Penn State defeated Lindenwood 4-1 and outshot the Lions 54-18.

Leading the way for the Nittany Lions in shots was fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon who tallied seven.

However, neither Zanon nor Heising has taken charge of the offense of late — it’s been junior forward Julie Gough.

Gough scored a power play goal just six minutes into the third period in the Nittany Lions victory.

More impressively, the goal marked her seventh in as many games.

She was recently honored as CHA Forward of the Week and coach Jeff Kampersal noted his whole attack benefitted the play of his forward.

“We had Lyndie at the top, Kiara doing a high screen and when Zanon plays that side it gives teams another look, and we had Julie out higher,” Kampersal said. “Julie is a sharpshooter and she gets herself into soft areas.”

The Newcastle, Ontario, native’s goal streak dates back to the Nittany Lions game against Holy Cross back on Oct. 9.

Gough finds success getting herself in scoring situations right in front of the net where she can bury rebounds from the opposition goalie.

Gough mentioned that the biggest key to her success has been trusting the players around her.

“I attribute all my success to my teammates — they have been amazing,” Gough said. “I kind of like to just get lost in the slot and losing the defensemen.”

The Nittany Lions have looked to get Gough different looks during her hot streak putting her on the top power play unit alongside Zanon, Heising, Lobdell and junior defender Mallory Uihlein.

The blue and white have also gone over in film how Gough can continue her success.

“Coach has talked about his getting into open areas, and I tried to do that in this game,” Gough said. “I popped out more in the slot on my goal and Natalie made a great pass.”

Gough finished second on the team in goals last season during her sophomore campaign with 11, which only trailed Olivia Wallin on the team, while also finishing third in the CHA.

This hot streak isn’t exactly new for Gough, though, as she showed during her sophomore campaign that she’s capable of providing high volume scoring production.

In February, Gough went on a four-game goal streak where she scored seven goals against CHA opponents Robert Morris and RIT.

That streak was capped off with a hat trick, the ninth in Penn State history, during the game the Nittany Lions clinched the CHA regular season title.

Despite tying a program record, Gough is more focused on team success.

“I try to go game by game, and the streak is not a focus of mine,” Gough said. “Winning as a team is more important to me.”

The junior plays on a line with two freshmen in Lexi Bedier and Mya Vaslet, and Gough relishes the opportunity to be a leader on the team.

Meanwhile her coach has taken notice of her success on and also off the ice as well.

“She is extremely thoughtful to all of her teammates, and she looks to take all the freshmen under her wing,” Kampersal said. “She is a really great person and player.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women’s hockey outmatches Lindenwood in series sweep on Superhero Day Given the chance to pull off the sweep on Superhero Day, Penn State came through as they dom…