Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Mercyhurst_Bothun

Goaltender Josie Bothun (30) takes a drink of water after a break onto Penn State's goal during the Penn State Women's ice hockey vs. Mercyhurst Skate for a Cure game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

After an impressive series sweep against Mercyhurst this past weekend, one Penn Stater will be taking home hardware for their performances.

Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun was named the CHA as Goaltender of the Week.

Bothun allowed just two goals and made 48 saves against one of the most high-powered offensive attacks in the nation.

After the two victories over the weekend, her record improves to 14-8-3 with a .919 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native made several huge saves to keep her team in games.

This is Bothun’s sixth CHA weekly award of the season.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Alex Rocco is a women's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism.