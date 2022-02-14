Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Mercyhurst_Bothun

Goaltender Josie Bothun (30) takes a drink of water after a break onto Penn State's goal during the Penn State Women's ice hockey vs. Mercyhurst Skate for a Cure game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-1. 

After three non-conference victories this past week, one Penn Stater took home hardware for their performance.

Sophomore netminder Josie Bothun won CHA Goaltender of the Week for the seventh time this campaign.

Bothun was her usual dominant self this past week, stopping all 32 shots she faced.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native recorded her eighth shutout of the season, which set a new single-season program record.

She currently sits with a 17-9-4 record and a .925 save percentage and a 1.66 goals-against average.

