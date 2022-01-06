The Hockey Commissioners Association announced it selected sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun as its Co-National Goaltender of the Month for December.

Bothun also shares this honor with Minnesota State’s Calla Frank.

While the Nittany Lions played in just two games this past month, Bothun managed two shutout wins, and in the series against New Hampshire on Dec. 9-10, she stopped 45 shots.

Congratulations to @PennStateWHKY Josie Bothun on being named Co-National Goaltender of the Month by the HCA!📰 : https://t.co/l2aWTn1lAO#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/QNP9YFGrAZ — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 5, 2022

Along with these shutout wins, Bothun currently holds the most shutouts in the CHA with five total. Bothun also has a season GAA of 1.90, which is second in the conference.

Bothun and Frank are also joined as HCA honorees by Player of the Month Gabbie Hughes of Minnesota-Duluth and Rookie of the Month Sophie Matsoukas.

