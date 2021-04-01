Freshman goaltender Josie Bothun has been named the 2020-21 USCHO Rookie of the Year.

Bothun earned all 16 wins in net for the Nittany Lions, which was the most in a season by a netminder in program history.

In a season where the blue and white earned a CHA regular season title, Bothun provided the last line of defense all season long.

She ranked in the top five nationally in save percentage, winning percentage and shutouts.

