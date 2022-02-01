The hardware keeps on coming for Penn State's Josie Bothun.

The sophomore was named the CHA Goaltender of the Month for the third time this season on Tuesday.

Bothun compiled a 4-2-1 record during the month of January as well as a goals against average of 2.

Upcoming on docket, the Nittany Lions host the Syracuse Orange in a battle for first place in the CHA standings on Friday and Saturday.

