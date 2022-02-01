Josie Bothun Courtesy Art

Penn State's Josie Bothun (30) during the game with RIT. The No. 8/9 Penn State women's hockey team remained unbeaten on home ice with a 2-0 shutout win over RIT Tuesday afternoon February 9, 2021at Pegula Ice Arena. Photo by Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

The hardware keeps on coming for Penn State's Josie Bothun.

The sophomore was named the CHA Goaltender of the Month for the third time this season on Tuesday.

Bothun compiled a 4-2-1 record during the month of January as well as a goals against average of 2.

Upcoming on docket, the Nittany Lions host the Syracuse Orange in a battle for first place in the CHA standings on Friday and Saturday.

