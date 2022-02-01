The hardware keeps on coming for Penn State's Josie Bothun.
The sophomore was named the CHA Goaltender of the Month for the third time this season on Tuesday.
Time for the CHA monthly awards for the month of January! Congratulations to Abby, Jessica, Josie and Vanessa!📰 : https://t.co/C02dpSlms4#CHA20 | #OrangeNation | #HockeyValley | #HurstHockey pic.twitter.com/lrHs98BI7a— CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) February 1, 2022
Bothun compiled a 4-2-1 record during the month of January as well as a goals against average of 2.
Upcoming on docket, the Nittany Lions host the Syracuse Orange in a battle for first place in the CHA standings on Friday and Saturday.
