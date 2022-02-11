During Penn State’s first game on Long Island, Penn State picked up a win against LIU on Friday.

The Nittany Lions exploded for 10 goals during the victory, leaving little doubt as to who would win.

Just under three minutes into the contest, Penn State was able to open up the scoring as sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell went top shelf to give the Nittany Lions an early lead.

Over halfway through the first period, the Nittany Lions extended their lead with freshman defender Karley Garcia making it a 2-0 Penn State lead.

With six minutes left to go in the first period, sophomore forward Olivia Wallin kept the good times rolling for the Nittany Lions with another goal to make it a 3-0 lead for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions scored four goals during the second period to complete the ice touchdown.

Penn State would go bold and convert on the two-point conversion as junior forward Rachel Weiss picked up her third goal in her last three games to make it an 8-0 lead in the third period.

That score would move to 9-0 as Wallin picked up the hat trick immediately after Weiss’ goal.

Penn State would get to double digits with a goal from Izzy Heminger with six minutes left in the third period.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s drubbing of LIU on Friday.

Garcia ends goalless stretch

Penn State was able to extend its early lead to 2-0 as Garcia scored for the Nittany Lions.

For Garcia, it was her first goal since the second game of the season back on Sept. 24 in a tie against St. Lawrence.

Garcia had recorded six assists in between both of her goals on the season.

Defenders run wild

For the first time this season for Penn State, it was the defenders controlling the offense during the win.

Never before this season had two different defenders scored in the same game for the Nittany Lions.

That changed when Lobdell and Garcia both scored in the first period to give Penn State an early 2-0 lead.

Lions light up scoreboard

There’s something heating up on Long Island, and it's the Penn State offense.

The Nittany Lions scored the most goals in a game this season with 10 and they were able to hit that mark during the second period.

For Penn State, its previous high in a season was six goals on Oct. 9 in a win against Holy Cross.

Penn State has also scored 15 goals in their last two games.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women’s hockey continues New York road stretch on the island against LIU A busy week for Penn State continue as it will stay on the road for its second and third gam…