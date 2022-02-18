While Penn State ended Friday with a 2-2 tie against RIT, the result ended more than just a three-game winning streak for the blue and white.

During those three games, the Nittany Lions had scored a staggering 17 goals while not allowing a single puck to go through the back of the net.

In those matchups against Cornell and LIU, the defensive unit had picked up the pace in a big way to make games as easy as possible for sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun.

That goalless stretch kept going for Penn State even during the RIT game as the Nittany Lions made it through the first period without allowing a goal while also taking a 1-0 lead after a record-breaking goal from fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising.

It was in the second period where the defense finally broke down, with Tigers’ Jordan Marchese scoring the game-tying goal for RIT.

Despite the great results from the defensive unit prior to Friday’s tie, Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal was more focused on what he thought was a poor showing in said tie.

“Before today great, when they play we can beat anybody and lose to anybody,” Kampersal said. “When they think they're in a battle, they'll compete and go hard when they start talking about things that aren't hockey before the game that I know that we're in trouble. So today's just hopefully a bad day and tomorrow we'll get better but defensively very poor today.”

During the tie on Friday, RIT took 15 total shots in the game and scored twice, the Tigers also picked up more than half of the faceoff wins during the game.

The low shot total from an opposing team was nothing new to the Penn State defense during the three-game stretch.

During all three games, the Nittany Lions held opposing teams under 20 shots.

The best performance of those games came in a 10-0 victory over LIU last weekend.

LIU only had six shots during the Penn State win, and it was arguably the best offensive performance the defensive unit had put together all season long.

Three of the ten Penn State goals during the lopsided victory came from defenders, which included the first two goals in the game from sophomore Lyndie Lobdell and freshman Karley Garcia and the final goal of the game from senior Izzy Heminger.

While the defense couldn’t replicate that success during Friday’s tie, junior forward Julie Gough felt that the goals given up by the Nittany Lions weren’t the fault of the defenders.

“I think the breakdowns that we had on D were mostly the forwards' fault,” Gough said. “We obviously don't blame anything on anyone, but I think our breakdowns came from us not supporting one another.”

This was the second time defensive struggles have caused Penn State to tie against an RIT team that only has one regular season win during the year.

RIT also has just four ties this season, with two of them coming against Penn State.

Gough also mentioned that while the result wasn’t what the Nittany Lions were looking for, the loss was due to the entire team and not any specific unit.

“I think our defense played great all the time and today wasn't our day for everyone,” Gough said. “I have nothing bad to say about our D, they're amazing players. We just had a couple breakdowns but it was a team breakdown.”

