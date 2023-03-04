The first seeded Nittany Lions defeated second seeded Mercyhurst 2-1 in the CHA championship in overtime on Mar. 4 at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania.

Penn State claimed their first ever CHA Tournament title guaranteeing themselves an automatic bid in the Women's Ice Hockey NCAA tournament.

Penn State headed into the game trying to win their first CHA title since the 2012-2013 season against a tough Mercyhurst team.

The first period was a back and forth battle as each team stalemated through the first twenty minutes. Both teams created opportunities, none of which were a big threat to one another.

In the first four minutes of the game, freshman forward Tessa Janecke ripped the puck from point blank range but was saved by Mercyhurst goalie Ena Nystrm.

Four minutes later Mercyhurst countered with their own offense, recording three straight shots. Two of them were blocked by Penn State's senior defensemen Rene Gangarosa and the other attempt was saved by Penn State goalie Josie Bothun.

Mercyhurst started off the second period on a power play, but could not make the most of the opportunity, creating two opportunities which were both saved by Bothun.

Soon after, the Nittany Lions were back to full strength and were firing on all cylinders.

Penn State senior forward Julie Gough got the puck on a fast break and passed it right in front of the goal to senior forward Eleri Mackay, who shot it into the bottom corner giving Nystrm no shot at saving it four minutes into the period.

Although Penn State drew first blood, Mercyhurst kept fighting, countering with their own shots and finally created a goal scoring opportunity.

With eight minutes left in the period Mercyhurst forward Liliane Perreault won a face off and passed it back to junior forward Sara Boucher. Boucher ripped a shot that went in due to Bothun losing the puck behind her defense.

In the last three minutes, both teams created more goal scoring chances than the first thirty-seven minutes of the game.

Multiple fast break opportunities and pucks bouncing around in front of the goalies were all blocked or saved. Nystrm and Bothun both came up huge in this time frame making marvelous saves to keep the game even at one goal a piece.

As the third period began, Penn State shot out of a cannon creating chance after chance. The Nittany Lions put the puck on goal several times all of which were saved by Nystrm.

Eight minutes in, the Penn State back line poked the puck out of their defensive end.

Janicke got out in front of Mercyhurst and passed the puck to Gough across the net who shot the puck, but Nystrm made a diving save keeping her team in the game.

Although Penn State had all the momentum, Mercyhurst was beginning to steal some of the drive, firing their own shots on net.

Penn State was still creating its own oppurtunities in hopes of the CHA trophy. Forward Courtney Correria, Mya Vanselt and Gough all had shots at the net which were all saved by CHA goalie of the year Nystrm.

The pace of the game continued to speed up in the final five minutes as each team was fighting for the puck. Both teams were able to create opportunities but none of which found the back of the net, extending the game to overtime.

Overtime was a back and forth battle.

Both teams offset each other as Mercyhurst created little to no opportunities while Penn State created a couple here and there until five minutes into the game and arguably their season.

Janicke won a faceoff in which was passed out to Gough. Gough immediately turned the corner, got past one defender and shot the puck over Nystrm’s right shoulder to put the puck in the back of the net.

First star Gough led the Nittany Lions with one goal and one assist while shooting the puck six times. Second star Mackay finished with one goal while third star Janicke ended with one assist and a huge impact on the game.

The Nittany Lions improve to 27-8-2 on the year and plan to make waves in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE