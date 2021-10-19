After a six-game homestand which saw Penn State go 2-3-1, the Nittany Lions enjoyed a week off after a tough stretch to open the season

Although the Nittany Lions had the week to rest, the team continued to practice and improve its play.

“We trained for four days, and it was a lot of small games,” head coach Jeff Kampersal said. “It was extremely competitive. We tried to keep it light, but it also got intense at certain moments.”

The blue and white picked up its first two wins in its last series against Holy Cross where the attack exploded, finding the back of the net 11 times.

Kampersal was pleased with the effort his team showed on offense and wants to see his team continue to play that same way throughout the season.

“We did a good job attacking the net and pulling pucks out of the corners and off the sidewalls,” Kampersal said. “Most importantly, we did a good job getting screens in front of the goalie and taking away her eyes.”

Sophomore forward Olivia Wallin enters this week’s series against Brown with points in her last three games.

Wallin mentioned how the offense was a major focal point in last week’s practices.

“We worked on taking quick shots and not stick handling during shots,” Wallin said. “We just have to get the puck and shoot it.”

Another aspect that the Nittany Lions worked on during the off-week was playing with more discipline.

Penn State committed 23 penalties over the opening six games of the season.

“We do not want to spend time in the box as it wears down some of our players,” Kampersal said. “We wanna keep a good rhythm, keep it rolling and stay out of the box.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Even though the blue and white went to the box multiple times, it only surrendered two goals on those opportunities for the opposition.

Despite being on a two-game win streak, the week off came at the right time for Penn State.

Many of the Nittany Lions enjoyed having some free time and not having to play.

“I was getting my mind right and resting my body,” Wallin said. “I think everyone was doing that, so we can come back from the off week with fresh legs.”

The team prioritized a multitude of team bonding activities this week.

One of the primary focuses of those group activities was to improve communication within the squad, Wallin said.

“We did an activity that worked on communication where we played music super loud and had to yell at each other to go through pylons,” Wallin said. “We played ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ really loud and that actually became our victory song.”

Another activity that the team is doing to build chemistry is goat yoga.

The Nittany Lions went to Boalsburg to do yoga which helps lower stress levels and blood pressure, while also relieving pain.

Kampersal said that he wished the team had more bonding days as it helps build chemistry among the team.

He also mentioned that he is happy the players get to live college lives and get to enjoy the things that normal students can do such as going to football games.

“We do not have as many as we should have because the season starts upright when the players get back to school,” Kampersal said. “We do a lot of dinners in groups of three with players that we try to mix and match with different grades and personality types.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Despite slow start, Penn State women’s hockey shouldn’t panic | Opinion Penn State entered the season with high expectations as it was projected to come away with t…