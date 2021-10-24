Penn State headed into its second and final game in Providence looking to get back into the win column following Saturday’s 2-2 tie.

The blue and white did just that, defeating Brown 5-2.

Things didn’t get off to the best start early on for the Nittany Lions as Maya Mangiafico opened things up on the power play to give Brown an early 1-0 lead.

Julie Gough responded quickly with a goal of her own, on what was her second goal of the series and fourth in her last three games.

Toward the end of the first period, captain Natalie Heising gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead as she netted her sixth goal of the season.

The Bears tied things up with 13 minutes to go in the second period with a slap shot from Anna Gallagher to get both sides at two goals apiece.

Kiara Zanon quickly broke that tie for the Nittany Lions in what was the team’s third power-play goal of the game.

Late into the third period, the Nittany Lions kept the goals coming as Alyssa Machado lit the lamp as well for her second goal of the season.

Rachel Weiss finished things off with an empty netter to secure the 5-2 win for the blue and white.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s win over Brown Sunday afternoon.

Julie Gough continues her hot streak

Gough scored the first goal for the Nittany Lions during the game in what was her third in as many games.

Her goal was assisted by Izzy Heminger and Rene Gangarosa.

The junior forward hadn’t scored a point for the first five games of the season before the streak.

Her power-play goal was the first of three for the blue and white during the game as she has helped revitalize the team’s offense.

Penn State power play comes to life

After entering the game with only three power-play goals, the Nittany Lions seemed to figure things out during Saturday’s game.

The Nittany Lions had scored those three goals on 29 attempts this season.

Three Penn State goals scored against Brown came on the power play.

Gough, Heising and Zanon all found the back of the net with the player advantage.

Natalie Heising holds Penn State’s all-time points record

Heising was able to secure the elusive title as she recorded two points during the game.

Her goal in the first period along with an assist on a goal from Zanon later on gave her the record.

The captain has scored 20 or more points during the first four seasons of her career.

The fifth-year senior has scored 105 points in her career which includes seven so far this season.

