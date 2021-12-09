Penn State women's hockey uses stout defense to topple New Hampshire in 1st of 2 games

After having a bye weekend last week, Penn State traveled to Durham to face New Hampshire for the start of a two-game series on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated New Hampshire on the road in Durham 3-0.

Throughout the first period, there was a lot of back-and-forth action until sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell scored for Penn State.

The Wildcats almost came close to tying the game heading into the second period, but after review sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was ruled interfered with, calling off the goal.

During the second period, neither team was able to score as Penn State still led 1-0 heading into the final period.

In the final period, freshman forward Mya Vaslet scored, while fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising scored an empty net goal to give Penn State the win on the road 3-0.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s matchup against New Hampshire

Lobdell scores another key goal

With Lobdell scoring in the first period for the Nittany Lions, this marks her second goal of the season.

Lobdell scored the game-winning goal for Penn State against Minnesota Duluth, and netted an important goal Thursday to give Penn State the lead heading into the final period.

Along with the pair of goals as a defender, Lobdell has two assists on the season so far as well.

Bothun makes key saves yet again

Bothun made important plays in front of the net yet again for Penn State to keep it’s momentum going.

With the saves, Bothun had a total of 23 on the night, having her third shutout of the season for Penn State.

From making these saves, Bothun continues to perform well for the Nittany Lions, marking her save percentage perfect on the night.

Vaslet also gets second goal of the season

The Stittsville, Ontario, native also added her second goal of the season on Thursday against the Wildcats.

Vaslet previously scored against Holy Cross, while she also has one assist on the season.

Despite being only a freshman, Vaslet is a key component to Penn State’s offensive success on the ice.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE