Penn State women's hockey uses late goal to top Minnesota Duluth in 1st game of D1 in DC Showcase

Penn State defeated the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs during its first game of the D1 in D.C. Showcase on Friday.

The Nittany Lions upset the No. 7 Bulldogs 3-2 in a highly competitive match up.

In the first period, fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising scored her ninth goal of the season to put Penn State up early 1-0 on a breakaway with just under 15 minutes left to play in the period. Heising’s goal was assisted by sophomore forward Jess Ciarrocchi.

Shortly after, the Bulldogs responded fast as Anna Klein knotted it up 1-1 in the first period as she slid the puck past Bothun.

Klein scored yet again to put Minnesota Duluth up 2-1 heading into the second period.

In the second period, neither team was able to score but Penn State led with 12 shots on goal over Minnesota Duluth’s 11.

During the final period of play, Heising scored another goal for the Nittany Lions to tie up the game 2-2.

With just over seven minutes left in regulation, sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell gave the Nittany Lions the win 3-2 with a goal that was assisted by junior forward Julie Gough.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s first contest in the nation’s capital.

First-ever tallies against Duluth

Heading into this matchup, Penn State had only faced the Bulldogs once before in a series where Minnesota Duluth shut the blue and white out both games back in the 2017-2018 season.

Heising’s quick goal in the first period marked the first-ever goal for Penn State against the Bulldogs.

Heising managed to score again in the third period to tie up the game for Penn State with just under 15 minutes left in regulation time.

With the pair of goals, Heising has now found the back of the net eight times on the season to go along with eight assists.

Penn State can’t capitalize on major penalty

With under ten minutes left to play in the first period, Kylie Hanley for the Bulldogs got called for checking from behind, giving the Nittany Lions a five-minute power play, but the Nittany Lions were not able to capitalize.

This penalty resulted in Hanley being ejected for the entire game, resulting in Minnesota Duluth losing a defender for the rest of the matchup.

The Bulldogs managed to score right after this five-minute power play from Klein.

Lobdell puts Penn State up

With just under eight minutes left to play on the ice, sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell put the Nittany Lions on top with a power-play goal.

This marked Lobdell’s first goal of the season, while she has four assists on the board.

Lobdell’s goal was the first power-play goal of the night after the Nittany Lions failed to find the back of the net on a host of power-play chances earlier in the contest.

