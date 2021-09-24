After losing its season opener last night, Penn State tied the St. Lawrence Saints 2-2 Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

In the first period, the Saints got on the board early as junior defender Rachel Teslak found the back of the net just five minutes into the game.

St. Lawrence would add to its lead at the start of the second period as sophomore forward Rachel Bjorgan scored her first goal of the season making it 2-0 just two minutes in.

The Nittany Lions cut the deficit to just one after freshman defender Karley Garcia scored her first collegiate goal on a shot that got through from the blue line.

Penn State tied the game four minutes in the third period when senior forward Natalie Heising beat goalie Lucy Morgan on a shot from the slot.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s tie Friday night.

Playing from behind

The Nittany Lions have surrendered the first goal of the game in each of their first two games of the season.

St. Lawrence came out of the gate extremely aggressive, generating chances which led to a goal and momentum for the Saints.

The Saints rode that momentum as they would score another goal just two minutes into the second period.

Power play woes continue

The blue and white struggled on the power play in game one of the series going 0-4, and Friday night its struggles continued as it failed to capitalize on five chances including a 5-3 power play for 33 seconds.

On the Nittany Lions 5-3 power play they failed to generate a single shot as tried to make the extra pass which resulted in turnovers

Penn State did a good job of drawing penalties but it was unable to convert.

Both goalies continue to play well

Nittany Lion goalie Josie Bothun gave just one goal last night and she was her dominant self again tonight.

Bothun faced 18 shots giving up just two goals.

After posting a shutout last night, junior goalie Lucy Morgan was excellent in net for St. Lawrence allowing two goals on 40 shots.

The Nittany Lions had several chances to score, however Morgan stood tall and kept her team in the game.

