Penn State women's hockey tops Syracuse in overtime in series opener

After a bye week last weekend, Penn State defeated Syracuse University in overtime Friday night in Syracuse, New York.

The 1-0 overtime win for Penn State came after a long fought matchup between the two CHA squads.

After a scoreless three periods between the blue and white and the orange, Penn State finally striked first during 3-on-3 overtime play.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising got the overtime goal to put the Nittany Lions on top concluding Friday night’s back-and-forth matchup.

Here are three key takeaways from Penn State's overtime victory.

Many shots, few goals

Despite a scoreless first period, Penn State led with 19 shots on goal over Syracuse’s six.

Heading into the second period, the orange battled back and had 15 shots on goal over the Nittany Lions 10.

During the final period of play, the blue and white only had seven shots on goal behind the orange’s nine.

Josie Bothun makes big stops

Penn State sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun continued to make big stops for the Nittany Lions up until the final buzzer, having a total of 21 saves heading into the final period.

Concluding the game, Bothun had a total of 32 saves on the night, including many breakaway stops in overtime play.

With these saves on the board, Bothun had a 1.000 save percentage on the night.

Penn State capitalizes in overtime play

Bothun and Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet both made big breakaway stops to keep their teams alive during the 3-on-3 overtime battle.

DeSmet came into the game following previous orange goaltender Allison Small starting the game.

Heising got the lone overtime goal two minutes into the 3-on-3 play. Heising’s goal was assisted by sophomore forward Kiara Zanon.

