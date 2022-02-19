Penn State defeated the RIT Tigers during its last regular-season game and Senior Day at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions took the win 2-0 to the Tigers after a 2-2 draw on Friday.

In the first period, both teams started off fast paced but neither could find the back of the net.

Penn State led in shots 14-2 over the Tigers heading into the second period.

During the middle frame, the Nittany Lions picked up the momentum, as junior forward Rachel Weiss gave Penn State a 1-0 lead when she found the back of the net.

Weiss’ goal was unassisted and was the only time Penn State scored during the second.

To finish off the matchup, sophomore forward Kiara Zanon scored an empty-net goal to give Penn State the 2-0 lead.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s win over RIT.

White-hot Weiss

Weiss scored her eighth goal on the season on Saturday, marking her fifth goal in her last six games.

During Weiss’ first two seasons as a Nittany Lion, she had seven goals total but now has eight so far during her junior year campaign.

Weiss has continued to be a dominant force to Penn State’s offensive unit.

Lots of shots, not a lot of goals

The Nittany Lions outshot the Tigers 42-10 on Saturday, and on Friday, Penn State led in shots 45-15.

Not finishing these shots in the back of the net as much is crucial for Penn State in tournament play.

Rene Gangarosa, Natalie Heising and Anna Promersberger all led Penn State with six shots on goal Saturday. On the other side of the ice, sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun had 10 saves.

Tournament time

The Nittany Lions will face the Mercyhurst Lakers in the semi-final round of the CHA Tournament beginning on Friday.

The two teams faced off four times this season, with Penn State winning three of four games.

Penn State fell in the semifinal round last year against Syracuse and will look for greater success in this year’s upcoming tournament.

