An offensive explosion led Penn State to its first win on the season Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena.

An all-around effort propelled the Nittany Lions to a 5-1 over Holy Cross.

The contest started off slow for both teams as neither side could find the back of the net in the first period of play. The blue and white had 16 shots in period one compared to the Crusaders nine.

The Nittany Lions had the first four shots of the second period, but it was the Crusaders who found the back of the net first, as Carlie Magier snuck a shot past goalie Josie Bothun.

From there on out, though, it was all Penn State.

The blue and white wasted no time after giving up the goal as it came back with a goal of its own as sophomore forward Olivia Wallin recorded her first goal of the season while sophomore forward Kiara Zanon recorded an assist on the goal.

Penn State took the lead when sophomore forward Alyssa Machado buried a loose puck that was sitting right in front of the net.

Three third-period goals from Weiss, Zanon and Mya Vaslet put the game out of reach, as the Nittany Lions picked up their first win of the season.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 5-1 victory over the Crusaders.

Nittany Lion first line continues to tally points

The trio of Heising, Zanon and Wallin was extremely crucial to the success of the blue and white last season, and after a slow start to the season the line looks to have found its groove.

Wallin, Penn State’s leading goal scorer from a year ago, recorded her first goal of the season while Zanon also found the back of the net for the first time this season.

As for Heising, she remains just one point away from 100 career points as a Nittany Lion.

Penn State continues to post high shot totals

Despite the goal production not being at its peak, the blue and white have fired plenty of shots on net in the early going of the season.

Penn State came into this series against the Crusaders averaging 33.5 shots and they finished the game with 43 shots on goal.

Friday, though, the shots led to goals, as Zanon and Heising led the Nittany Lions in shots in the contest with six each.

Penn State gets contributions from the entire lineup

Outside of Heising, the Nittany Lion forward core had yet to record a goal on the year.

However, that all changed in this matchup as all four Nittany Lions who scored Friday recorded their first goals.

The blue and white tallied third line tallied six points including two points each from Weiss, Machado and Dobson.

As for Vaslet, her goal marked the first of her collegiate career.

