Following a 2-1 loss against Boston College on Friday night, Penn State’s first line seemed to have finally found its groove four games into the season.

The Nittany Lion first line is centered by sophomore Kiara Zanon, and playing on her wings are fifth-year senior Natalie Heising and sophomore Olivia Wallin.

The lone goal for the blue and white came from Heising after Wallin created a turnover and the puck bounced right to Zanon, who made an excellent pass to Heising who was wide open right in front of the net for the goal.

Coach Jeff Kampersal was extremely pleased from what he saw from his top line tonight.

“Wallin made a nice turnover play, Kiara made a nice pass and Natalie does what she does,” Kampersal said. “It was great to see that line start to get going.”

Heising’s goal was her second of the season, while Zanon and Wallin both picked up their first point of the season, tallying assists on the play.

In the Nittany Lions first series against St. Wallin was playing on the second line while junior forward Rachel Weiss was paired with Zanon and Heising.

After getting the goal earlier in the game, the first line almost scored again in the middle of the third period, as the trio was inches away from putting the puck in the net.

Boston College goalie Abigail Levy made a few excellent saves in a row, though, to keep the game at 2-1.

“We threw the kitchen sink at them,” Kampersal said. “It felt as if there was an invincible force in the net, but Levy played great all series long.”

Zanon tallied one assist, and a season-high five shots, as well as three blocked shots as she garnered high praise from Kampersal.

“I thought Zanon was really buzzing tonight,” Kampersal said.

Last season for the blue and white, Zanon was the team's leading scorer, as she recorded 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 21 games.

Zanon was also honored as the AHCA National Freshman of the Year and CHA Player of the Year, becoming the first Nittany Lion to accomplish that feat.

As for Heising, with her goal tonight she moves just one point away from eclipsing 100 career points as a Nittany Lion.

Should she accomplish the feat, she would become just the third Nittany Lion in the 100-point club.

Last season Heising tallied seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in just 17 games.

Wallin played arguably her best game of the season tonight, recording the one assist and a season-high three shots.

Wallin was the Nittany Lions leading goal scorer last season, netting 13 goals and 3 assists for 16 points.

Despite the success of the first line, the blue and white power play has continued to struggle.

Penn State has had 17 chances on the power play this season and has yet to score in any of those opportunities.

“Our power play was a little better tonight but it still needs work,” Kampersal said. “In these critical moments down the stretch we need to be able to bury a goal.”

If Penn State’s top line can continue the success it had tonight, then things could be looking up for the blue and white.

“We need Heising, Zanon and Wallin to be our best players all of the time and tonight they were.” Kampersal said.

