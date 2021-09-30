Penn State is focusing on its defensive core this week heading into a highly anticipated matchup against No. 7 Boston College.

While the blue and white lost and tied St. Lawrence last week, it’s looking to regroup and focus heading into this series — especially within its backline.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said a key part of this defensive development comes from the older players helping the younger ones.

“We do have a lot of returning players but in particular on defense,” Kampersal said. “You can throw on our defensive side Avery Mitchell in that mix, as somebody who had success at Clarkson.”

Kampersal mentioned that he likes a net-front defense and one person doing her own thing behind the net.

“When you’re a freshman defender, the adjustment is usually longer than if you’re a freshman forward,” Kampersal said. “If you make a mistake on the defensive side, it’s more noticed.”

Kampersal said Karley Garcia adjusted as quickly as she could to the defensive side of the squad.

Garcia, who scored her first collegiate goal in the previous series, has also been a positive on offense for the blue and white.

She’s thrown a handful of shots on net and has stepped up when Penn State needed a boost early on.

Additionally, Kampersal said the squad is at its best when the defense is in control of the puck and in its zone regrouping.

“Breaking out, that’s where we’re at our best,” Kampersal said. “Our defense collectively needs to do the job of getting the puck to the net if not to the end wall so our forwards can do that too.”

While Kampersal said the team needs to play collectively as a whole, sometimes, the team is trying to score from the blue line.

“There’s a lot of work to go,” Kampersal said. “From an overall cultural standpoint, we see who’s putting in work and trying to improve on their game and get better.”

Compared to his previous coaching years, Kampersal mentioned there is a completely different mindset of work mentality.

Along with mentality, Kampersal said breaking the puck out from the defensive side is going to be a major key to success heading into the rest of this season.

“We count on each defenseman to have the ability to break the puck out by herself,” Kampersal said. “They have to make a great first pass on the breakout — that’s crucial.”

Kampersal said in the first series, his squad didn’t do a good enough job of going defense to defense and then right out on the other side.

The problem lies not in controlling the puck but in getting the puck toward the net.

Mitchell, who comes from Clarkson University this season, also won a national championship with her previous squad.

She said she is coming in and helping the players on and off the ice already to get them into a championship mindset.

“I try to lead by example,” Mitchell said. “Obviously in hockey, you can lead by example on the ice just by working hard and making sure you’re doing all the little things but then again off the ice.”

Mitchell said having a student section at the games last week also was exciting and added motivation to the team.

“When you get on the ice to see people cheering you on, especially your peers and you know they took the time out of their weekend to come support us,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a really great feeling.”

