Opening up its final home series of the 2021-22 season, Penn State couldn’t come away with the victory it was looking for.

For the second time this season, the Nittany Lions and Tigers tied with the final score being 2-2.

In a not-so-surprising start, fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions midway through the first period to give Penn State a 1-0 lead.

That was the lone goal in the period, as Penn State held both a 1-0 lead and a 16-3 lead in the shot department at the first intermission.

RIT quickly tied things up with just under 11 minutes left in the second period, as Jordan Marchese scored for the Tigers to make it a 1-1 game.

The Tigers took the lead early in the third period when Kylie Aquaro scored to give RIT a 2-1 advantage.

That lead didn’t last long for the Tigers, though. Sophomore forward Kiara Zanon tied things up at two just a few minutes later.

For the second time this season, though, there was an extra period thanks to a 2-2 tie that forced overtime.

No one would score in the extra period as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Here are three takeaways from the first of two games between Penn State and RIT.

Record breaker for Heising

With her first-period goal, which gave Penn State a 1-0 lead, Heising set a new program record for goals in a season with 20.

Heising broke her own record that she set during her freshman season back in the 2017-18 campaign.

The fifth-year senior forward had 19 goals in that season and still has one more regular-season game to try to add on to her record-breaking total.

Goalless stretch ends for Bothun

During the second period, sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun allowed a goal to tie things up at one.

That goal was the first one allowed by Bothun in just over three games.

Bothun’s goalless stretch lasted for over 180 minutes and Penn State scored 18 goals during the run.

By the time the final horn sounded, Bothun had given up two goals on only 15 shots faced.

RIT struggles continue

After a 5-0 win during the first meeting between these two teams, Penn State has struggled to recapture that success against an RIT team that hasn’t seen much success whatsoever this season.

Those struggles started immediately after that 5-0 win, as RIT scored late in the third period during the second game of the series to force a 2-2 tie.

On Friday at Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State struggled to pull away yet again against an RIT team with one victory this season.

Despite Penn State outshooting the Tigers 45-15, the game went into overtime and wound up in a 2-2 tie.

Penn State will have one more chance to right the ship against the Tigers in Saturday’s contest.

