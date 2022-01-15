After defeating the Tigers 5-0 on Friday, Penn State could not complete the sweep of RIT on the road with another win in Rochester.

Penn State and RIT battled to a 2-2 on Saturday, making its record now 12-8-3.

Right away in the first period, Penn State got on the board early with a goal from sophomore forward Olivia Wallin.

Shortly after, RIT scored its first goal of the series with a goal from freshman forward Megan McCormick.

Heading into the second period knotted up, sophomore forward Kiara Zanon gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead with less than four minutes to go in the second. Originally, junior defender Mallory Uihlein was credited the goal, but then was changed as Zanon got the tip in.

Throughout the third period, there was a lot of back-and-forth action, but RIT pulled off what seemed improbable and scored while having an empty net to send the game to overtime.

However, nobody could find the back of the net in overtime, forcing the tie.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s 2-2 draw to RIT.

RIT finds twine

Just before heading into the second period, the Tigers got on the board for the first time in the series with a power-play goal from McCormick.

This goal was McCormick’s second of the season. The goal marked the first time RIT scored against Penn State since Feb. 10 of last year.

Right after this goal, junior forward Julie Gough shot the puck after the whistle for the Nittany Lions, resulting in a 10-minute misconduct.

Freshman forward Lexi Bedier went in the box for Gough to serve the penalty.

RIT managed to get on the board again with a goal in the third period, but could not find the back of the net in overtime.

Penn State's third tie of season

With the draw against the Tigers, this now marks Penn State’s third tie of the season.

While the Nittany Lions have three ties under their belt, it’s their first tie since Oct. 23 when the blue and white tied Brown University 2-2.

This is the team’s first tie of the season against a CHA opponent.

Hot streak for Zanon

Since Zanon was later credited the tip for the goal off of Uihlien’s shot, she now has three goals in the last four games.

Zanon managed to score in both games this series.

Against RIT last year, Zanon had 10 points in four games. Out of those points, Zanon had one goal and nine assists.

