Penn State traveled to Rhode Island on Saturday to take on Brown for its first road game of the season and the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Nittany Lions came away with a 2-2 tie.

Both teams had several scoring chances in the first period however, Nittany Lion sophomore goalie Josie Bothun made many crucial saves to keep the game knotted at zero.

Midway through the second period senior defender Rene Gangarosa was called for a five minute major and a game misconduct. However, the Bears were unable to score on the resulting power play.

The scoreless tie was broken when junior forward Julie Gough ripped a shot past goalie Hayley Kliczko for her second goal of the season with just under two minutes remaining in the period.

The Bears opened the third period with several great scoring chances and with 11:39 remaining in the period Brown tied the game with a powerplay goal from Anna Hurd.

Captain Natalie Heising wasted no time as she broke the tie game with a goal just 31 seconds after Brown scored.

After pulling its goalie, Brown tied the game with just 53 seconds left in the game as Hurd tallied her second goal of the game. Hurd’s late goal would be enough to carry the contest into overtime in Providence.

The two squads had had a multitude of chances to score in overtime however, both goalies played outstanding in the final frame.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lion’s 2-2 tie.

Offense attacks early

Penn State finished the first period with 11 shots on goal and had several chances to find the back of the net, but Kliczko made a multitude of saves to keep the game goalless.

Gough got the offense going in the second period with a much needed goal giving the Nittany Lions a huge momentum boost. The goal was assisted by freshman defender Karley Garcia.

Heising continued her excellent season as she tallied her fifth goal in seven games to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

Leading the blue and white in shots was sophomore forward Kiara Zanon who finished the game with 11 shots while junior defender Mallory Uihlein had seven.

Undermanned defense stays strong

Gangarosa was ejected midway through the second period as she hit a brown and red skater near the head.

Despite playing with just five defenders, the blue and white continued its defensive prowess not allowing many scoring chances for Brown.

Brown finished the game with 28 shots, and while playing undermanned, the Penn State defense was solid in the tie.

Penalty kill continued success

Coming into the contest the blue and white surrendered just two power play goals on 21 chances.

Penn State finished the game with 19 penalty minutes and did not allow a goal on any of Brown’s power play opportunities.

Senior forward Amy Dobson played extremely well on the penalty kill as she kept the puck in the Penn State offensive zone and did not allow Brown to have any promising scoring chances.

Despite giving up a power play goal the Nittany Lion penalty kill was tested all game long and played extremely well.

