Penn State women's hockey takes 2 CHA players of the week spots after D1 in D.C. tournament

After an impressive showing in the D1 in D.C. showcase, two Penn State players will be taking home hardware for their performances.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising and sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell were selected by the CHA as forward and defender of the week respectively.

Heising finished the two game tournament tallying three goals and an assist over two ranked opponents in No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Minnesota Duluth.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native has 11 goals and 21 points this season. Heising leads the team in both categories.

As for Lobdell, she scored her first goal this season late in the third period in last Friday’s 3-2 victory over No. 7 Minnesota Duluth.

Her goal was the game winning goal and helped the Nittany Lions capture their first victory over a ranked team since 2018.

This was the third time this campaign Heising was named CHA Forward of the Week while it was the first weekly award Lobdell has won in her career.

