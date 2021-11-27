Penn State women's hockey suffers loss to Ohio State in D1 in DC Showcase finale

Penn State fell to Ohio State in the second, and final, game of its D1 in D.C. showcase on Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions lost to the No. 2 Buckeyes 4-2 in a game where the red and black dominated from the opening face-off.

After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes of the first period, Ohio State jumped out to an early lead when senior defensemen Sophie Jaques scored a power-play goal with 8:58 remaining in the period.

The Buckeyes wasted no time extending their lead as just 23 seconds later graduate student Clair DeGeorge found the back of the net giving Ohio State a two-goal advantage.

Ohio State took two penalties late in the first period giving the blue and white a prime chance to come back in the contest.

The Nittany Lions took full advantage of this opportunity, cashing in on the power play when fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising cut the deficit to just one 50 seconds in the second period.

Freshman defender Karley Garcia committed a costly holding the stick penalty as on the ensuing power play Jaques tallied her second power play goal with 14:30 to play in the second frame.

The red and black continued to pour it on when junior forward Jennifer Gardiner tallied another power-play goal late in the second period.

Penn State cut the three-goal lead to two midway through the third period when senior defender Rene Gangarosa tallied a power-play goal, but it was too little too late for the blue and white.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions 4-2 loss.

Heising stays hot

Fifth-year senior forward and captain Natalie Heising has been on a tear recording points in the Nittany Lions’ last six contests.

Heising extended her point streak in the first minute of the second period scoring a power-play goal for the blue and white’s first goal of the game

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native has five goals and five assists for 10 points in the last six games.

On the season, Heising leads the team in goals and points with 11 and 20, respectively.

Penalty kill struggles

Ohio State came into the weekend with one of the best power plays in the nation, converting on 32.5% of its power plays — scoring on 13 of 40 chances.

The Buckeyes went on the player advantage with around 9:30 remaining in the first period and wasted little time as Jaques threw a shot on goal and it went in off a Nittany Lion.

The red and black went back on the power play midway through the second frame and the result was the same with Jaques netting her second goal of the contest.

Ohio State continued its electric power play scoring its third goal late in the second period when Gardiner’s shot beat sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun after a beautiful pass by Jaques.

The Buckeyes scored on three of five chances on the player advantage in the contest.

Ohio State continues to top Penn State

The blue and white have struggled mightily all-time against the Buckeyes.

The two teams played against each other for the first time back in 2014 which resulted in an 8-0 Ohio State victory and with the win today the Buckeyes now have a 9-2-0 all-time record against the Nittany Lions.

However, Saturday’s contest marked the first time the two squads faced off since 2018.

