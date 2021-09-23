Penn State started off its season with a loss at the hands of St. Lawrence, 1-0, Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Before this matchup, this is not the first time in program history that Penn State fell to the Saints, as the Nittany Lions were 6-0 against them prior to Thursday.

In the first period, St. Lawrence got on the board first as Hillary Sterling scored a goal on a power play in the eighth minute of the period.

The Nittany Lions opened the second period with a power play of their own, but were unsuccessful to score off of it.

The blue and white were unable to score for the rest of the contest as well, being shutout to start off its season.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions first game of the season.

Saints capitalize on power plays

Out of a total of six power plays during the game, St. Lawrence capitalized on its opportunities given.

Sterling’s first goal was scored right away off a power play, coming on a tip-in from Shailynn Snow and Rachel Teslak.

The Nittany Lions had a total of three power plays and were unable to score off them.

Nittany Lions dominate with shots on goal

Despite not cracking the scoreboard, Penn State had a total of 22 shots on goal during the matchup.

Heading into the final period of the game, Penn State had 15 shots on goal with none in the back of the net, while St. Lawrence had 7 shots while holding the lead 1-0.

Penn State finished the third period by adding seven more shots on goal but were unable to finish any in the back of the net.

Both goalies shine on ice

Penn State’s sophomore goalkeeper Josie Bothun performed outstandingly despite the score on the board.

Bothun had a total of 16 saves during the game, while only letting one in the back of the net.

St. Lawrence’s goalkeeper Lucy Morgan also performed stellar as she had 22 saves for the Saints, while not allowing any of Penn State’s 22 shots on goal.

