After picking up a massive win against Mercyhurst to win the CHA Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament, the USCHO has placed Penn State as the No. 10 team in the nation.

Due to very little movement beside a Yale loss, no teams ranked No. 5 through No. 10 moved in the poll.

The Nittany Lions are currently sitting at 27-8-2 and have a highly anticipated matchup against the No, 8 team in the nation, the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament.

The Nittany Lions sit well above .500 and look to win and make their farthest run in the NCAA Tournament in school history after a huge win in the CHA Championship.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE