Penn State has familiarized itself with one spot in the weekly rankings.

After playing four games in six days this week, The Nittany Lions maintained their No. 8 spot in the weekly USCHO Coaches Poll.

The blue and white will travel to RIT on Feb. 19 and 20 after sweeping the same program at home earlier this week.

The Wisconsin Badgers still held the top spot in the rankings, while Northeastern jumped to No. 2.

No other CHA teams were included in this week's ranking, although Robert Morris sits just outside the top 10 after receiving seven votes.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE