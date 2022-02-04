The two teams tied atop the CHA showcased why that’s the case Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State captured a 1-1 tie against Syracuse in a closely contested battle of two top teams in the CHA.

After a back-and-forth opening period that saw Penn State generate several scoring chances, it was Syracuse who struck first.

Junior forward Anna Leschyshyn scored her fifth goal of the season with under four minutes to play in the opening period.

The Nittany Lions continued to produce high-quality scoring chances but were unable to find the back of the net in the second period despite leading in shots 31-17 after two periods.

Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun made a plethora of saves late in the period to keep the deficit at one.

When all hope seemed lost for the blue and white, sophomore forward Alyssa Machado tied the game up with just 3:28 remaining in the third period and forced overtime.

In the overtime period, it was a similar story as both teams had chances to take home the victory but couldn’t capitalize.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 1-1 tie.

The battle between two top teams in the CHA featured a lot of physical play from both teams.

Syracuse committed four penalties while sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell committed two of the eight Nittany Lion penalties.

The Orange came into the game converting on 20% of their power plays and they scored their opening goal on the power play.

Offensive outage

The Nittany Lions came into the contest averaging 35 shots per game and in Friday's matchup they finished with 44 shots.

The blue and white had numerous opportunities, especially in the second period, but couldn’t find twine.

Senior goalie Arielle Desmet was one of the main reasons Syracuse had the lead for the majority of the contest, stopping 43 shots on the night.

Point percentage pandemonium

With the tie, Penn State and Syracuse remain tied atop the CHA standings.

Coming into the first of two contests, the two squads boasted a .750 point percentage, which is what the conference is using to determine its winner.

Due to the tie, the teams will head into Saturday’s matchup in the same scenario, still tied for first place in the CHA with the number of games remaining quickly dwindling.

