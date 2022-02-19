All eyes shift to the biggest stage — the CHA Tournament.

Penn State closed out its final series of the year against RIT with a tie in Friday’s contest and came away victorious on Saturday.

Coach Jeff Kampersal was extremely critical of his team's effort in the tie on Friday, but on Saturday he felt his team played with more intensity.

“Today was more purposeful,” Kampersal said following the win Saturday. “There was much more intent with what we were doing as opposed to floating around.”

Game 2 was very similar to the opening game, with Penn State coming out attacking but failing to find twine.

The first goal of the contest came midway through the second period when junior forward Rachel Weiss tallied her fifth goal in six games.

Kampersal praised the efforts of his junior forward.

“She is one of the players who are out there shooting on Josie [Bothun] and putting in the extra time,” Kampersal said. “She’s been ripping for a lot of games now and we need it.”

Kampersal mentioned that Weiss’s scoring is massive for the team as it allows the team to have three lines playing well heading into the playoffs.

Nittany Lion sophomore forward Kiara Zanon added an empty-net goal late in the game to give her team a two-goal advantage.

The blue and white continued to post high shot on goal totals this series, tallying 87 shots on target but scoring just four goals.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising led the team this series in shots on goal with 14 and scored one of the four goals.

The captain wants her team to play in the dirty areas more, though.

“We have the shots but we're not getting to the front of the net as much as we should and that's because CHA teams are so good at making it very difficult to do that,” Heising said. “We need to want to get hit.”

Looking ahead to the CHA Tournament, the blue and white are set to square off against a familiar foe.

The Nittany Lions will be facing the Mercyhurst Lakers on Friday in Syracuse, New York.

The two teams matched up four times during the regular season, with Penn State taking three of the contests.

The regular season also saw the conference rivals play in two one-goal games with one of the affairs going into overtime.

Despite winning four of its last five games, Kampersal has things he wants to work on with his team.

“The power play needs the most work,” Kampersal said. “It’s sporadic at this point, so we need to tighten it up.”

The blue and white finished the regular season converting on just 17.8% of its chances on the power play.

The Nittany Lions had just seven players score a power-play goal this season, with Heising and junior forward Julie Gough tied for the team lead with five.

Graduate student defender Avery Mitchell transferred from Clarkson to Happy Valley before the campaign and has experience playing in these big games.

Mitchell won an NCAA national championship with the Golden Knights in the 2017-18 season.

In her brief time as a Nittany Lion, Mitchell mentioned how great the communication is within the team.

“We’re a really tight-knit group and it's in a very mature way where it's holding each other accountable, which leads to trust on the ice,” Mitchell said. “Realistically, all we wanna do is win and we want to win together as a team.”

The Pickering, Ontario, native knows what it takes to win a championship.

“In a tournament, anything can happen and as a team, every single person needs to be on it at all times,” Mitchell said. “Keeping each other in check and holding each other accountable is so important in a tournament.”

After winning the CHA last season but getting eliminated by Syracuse in the semifinals, Heising has just one thing on her mind.

“Winning,” Heising said. “That’s all I have to say.”

