Fresh off of its CHA Tournament championship victory, Penn State has received its seeding for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions will face No. 8 Quinnipiac in the first round at 6 p.m. on March 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

The bid into the tournament is the blue and white’s first in program history after its record-setting 27-8-2 season behind coach Jeff Kampersal and leading goal scorer Kiara Zanon, who netted 25 pucks this year.

The Nittany Lions struggled a bit against their ranked opponents earlier this year, going a combined 2-7-1. Against Quinnipiac specifically, the blue and white hold a 0-4-1 record and haven’t matched up against the Bobcats since Dec. 30, 2016.

Despite the rough patches, Penn State currently owns a 17-0-1 record since Nov. 25 and has its eyes set on a berth into the Frozen Four in Duluth, Minnesota.

