After splitting its weekend series against RIT, Penn State will have the weekend off.

The Nittany Lions road series against Lindenwood has been canceled due to members of the Lindenwood program testing positive for the coronavirus.

This series will not be rescheduled.

This weekend's CHA series between Penn State and Lindenwood has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.📰 https://t.co/4eZA4vZ0js#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/PtNdoUwBdc — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 18, 2022

The cancellation of this series will result in both programs losing a conference game, and now the CHA is unable to determine its final standings by point totals at the end of the season.

The CHA will base its final standings and playoff seeds using the percentage of points won in each series, a measure approved for use earlier in the season.

The blue and white will be back in action at home on Jan. 28 when it takes on Mercyhurst.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey ties RIT after Tigers strike late in 3rd period After defeating the Tigers 5-0 on Friday, Penn State could not complete the sweep of RIT on …