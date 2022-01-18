Women hockey courtesy art syracuse

Penn State women's hockey goes over its game plan during an early-season series at Pegula Ice Arena in late November 2020.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

After splitting its weekend series against RIT, Penn State will have the weekend off.

The Nittany Lions road series against Lindenwood has been canceled due to members of the Lindenwood program testing positive for the coronavirus.

This series will not be rescheduled.

The cancellation of this series will result in both programs losing a conference game, and now the CHA is unable to determine its final standings by point totals at the end of the season.

The CHA will base its final standings and playoff seeds using the percentage of points won in each series, a measure approved for use earlier in the season.

The blue and white will be back in action at home on Jan. 28 when it takes on Mercyhurst.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Alex Rocco is a women's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism.