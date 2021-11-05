It is not a matter of how you start but how you finish — such was the case in Penn State’s comeback victory over Lindenwood on Friday.

Following a lackluster start for Penn State, the Nittany Lions roared back to defeat the Lions 5-3.

Penn State brought a steady dose of offense in the opening period, launching 18 shots on junior goaltender Julia Maguire, but the blue and white came away empty handed in the first.

After a few scoring chances for both teams, Lindenwood found the back of the net 5:44 into the game on a shot from sophomore forward Kaitlin Finnegan.

In the waning stages of the opening frame, the Lions added to their advantage on a snipe from junior forward Gigi Pora.

The intensity increased drastically to kick off the middle 20 minutes. Body checking became prominent as Penn State attempted to claw its way back into the contest.

A raucous third period ensued as the Nittany Lions went to work in the attacking zone. In a matter of two minutes and forty-nine seconds, Penn State rallied for three goals.

Junior winger Julie Gough notched the first goal for the Nittany Lions in the early stages of the period.

Sophomore Alyssa Machado scored seconds later on a redirection off the stick of senior defender Izzy Heminger to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions then gained their first lead of the night on a shot from junior defender Mallory Uihlein.

Penn State was not finished as it sent the score to 4-2 on a short-handed goal by sophomore Kiara Zanon.

Lindenwood cut the deficit in half on a power play goal from graduate student Valerie Caldwell.

To cap the night off, fifth-year senior captain Natalie Heising put home an empty-net goal to give the Nittany Lions a 5-3 victory.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the match.

Gough remains red hot

Gough continued her offensively excellency, getting the comeback underway for the blue and white.

For Gough, it is her sixth goal in as many games. Her tally was a redirected shot in the low slot on a play originally started on the stick of Heminger.

Gough now has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points in her last six contests.

The goal by Gough allowed Penn State to gain traction in the final frame and eventually claim victory.

Defensive zone woes

The blue and white coughed up the puck early and often to generate and instill confidence into Lindenwood.

Turnovers plagued the Nittany Lions in their own end, and on the other end, Lindenwood spotted two goals in the opening frame off of giveaways by the Penn State defense.

The inability to clear its own zone made Penn State susceptible to the ferocious forecheck of the visiting Lions.

The inconsistent play led to a vulnerable sophomore Josie Bothun in net for the Nittany Lions.

Izzy Heminger 100th game

The senior defender from Dublin, Ohio, skated in her 100th collegiate game in the series opener.

It did not start the way Heminger was hoping it would as Penn State trailed in the contest and was stifled by Lindenwood’s Maguire.

She made her presence known in the game with the lone assist on the game-tying goal in the opening stages of the third period.

Although Penn State didn’t capitalize on the power play opportunity, Heminger kept the puck in at the blue line to keep tired Lindenwood bodies on the ice.

A special night for the defender finished on a positive note as Heminger played solid both ways all night for coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad.

