On March 13, the AHCA came out with its Division I Women's Coach of the Year finalists. One of the eight finalists was the Nittany Lion coach Jeff Kampersal.

This is the second time in Kampersal’s career where he has been listed as a AHCA Coach of the Year finalist. The other time was in 2021 when he brought the team to a CHA regular season championship.

2022-23 Division I Women’s Coach of the Year Finalists Announcedhttps://t.co/C8LvmCJ4Tr — AHCA (@AHCAHockey) March 13, 2023

He led a talented Nittany Lion team to a 27-9-2 record, bringing them to a CHA regular season championship CHA Tournament final which they won in overtime against Mercyhurst.

During the season, he recorded his 400th win of the year and broke a school record with 27 wins on the season.

This is also the first time ever that the Nittany Lions have reached a NCAA Tournament.

