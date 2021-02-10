Like every other home game this season, Penn State stayed out of the loss column Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions took care of business in their final home game of the regular season, defeating RIT 7-1 and claiming the CHA regular season crown.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s team started early, just as it did in Tuesday’s contest, with sophomores Julie Gough and Rachel Weiss scoring early in the first.

Under five minutes into the second period, freshman forward Kiara Zanon put home a rebound for her second point of the game.

Senior captain and forward Natalie Heising extended her point streak to seven games with an assist on Zanon’s tally and a shorthanded goal less than a minute later. She now has 18 points in 15 games this season for the blue and white.

With under seven minutes to go in the middle frame, junior defender Izzy Heminger scored her second goal of the series, putting the Nittany Lions up 5-0, followed by Gough’s sixth tally of the season to put the NIttany Lions up by a half-dozen.

With under two minutes to go in the game, RIT’s Tori Haywood scored on the power play to get the Tigers on the board.

In net, freshman Josie Bothun was not tested often but stood strong when she needed to, stopping all 13 shots she faced before leaving the game prior to the third period.

Freshman goalie Annie Spring relieved Bothun of her duties in the third period, registering six saves of her own on one goal allowed in her first collegiate appearance.

Here are the biggest storylines for Penn State’s most lopsided win of the season.

Fast start, again

After surrendering early goals in both games during their weekend series against Robert Morris, the Nittany Lions wasted no time getting on the board in their Wednesday win over RIT.

The blue and white received tallies from Gough and Weiss in the first nine minutes, and spent most of the first period in the offensive zone.

They won 10 faceoffs in the opening frame and registered 16 shots on 36 attempts, forcing RIT’s defenders to become tired early and often, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

As far as fatigue being a factor in Penn State’s game, the first period showed no signs of weariness as the Nittany Lions also controlled the neutral zone, not letting RIT enter the zone with speed or generate any high-quality scoring chances.

Special teams continue to give Nittany Lions trouble

Despite scoring two goals in the first period, Penn State went scoreless on two power-play opportunities.

The Nittany Lions failed to generate scoring chances despite multiple open seams.

While they controlled the puck and exchanged positions often, RIT guarded the netfront area, not letting any of the home team’s attackers get their sticks on a rebound opportunity.

The blue and white would eventually crack through, as Gough netted her sixth goal of the season, knocking home a rebound in front.

Despite their power-play conversion, the Nittany Lions came into the game having not scored on their last 13 attempts, and converting on only 11.5% of player-advantage opportunities.

At the same token, the Nittany Lions excelled on the penalty kill, as forwards Heising and Zanon combined to score a shorthanded goal off of a turnover by RIT goaltender Jessi O’Leary.

RIT had to settle for low-chance opportunities on their three power-play opportunities, as the Nittany Lions’ aggressive style of play forced the Tigers

Short shifts equal relentless pressure

Coming into Wednesday’s contest against the Tigers, the Nittany Lions were at the closing end of playing four games in six days, and fatigue could have been an issue.

However, the home team kept its shifts short, often not spending more than thirty or forty seconds on the ice, and then changing lines, getting fresh legs on the ice.

As a result, Penn State’s forwards could use their speed to create opportunities off the rush and crash the net, often outnumbering RIT in front of its goal.

On more than one occasion, Penn State converted on these opportunities, including both goals by Gough where she and her linemates used their numbers in front to outhustle RIT to loose pucks.

