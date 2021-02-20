Despite facing the same opponent for the fourth straight game, Penn State easily disposed of RIT once again.

The Nittany Lions won their sixth game in a row after defeating the Tigers 5-0 to complete a season sweep.

The pair of weekend victories came after the blue and white clinched the 2020-21 CHA regular season title. The CHA title is the first in Penn State program history.

In the first five minutes of the game, freshman forward Olivia Wallin scored to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0. Wallin was assisted by junior forward Anna Promersberger and junor defender Izzy Heminger on her goal.

Shortly before the end of the first period, sophomore forward Mikayla Lantto scored her first goal of the season to put the blue and white up 2-0. Lantto’s goal was assisted by sophomore defender Mallory Uihlein and Heminger again.

To start the second period, freshman forward Jess Ciarrocchi scored using a spin move to put the Nittany Lions up by three goals. Ciarrocchi’s goal was assisted by junior forward Amy Dobson and freshman forward Meave Connolly.

Just two minutes before the second frame ended, Connolly scored for the Nittany Lions to give them a 4-0 lead going into the third period.

Junior forward Amy Dobson scored halfway through the third period to put the Penn State up 5-0 with fourteen minutes to go and cap off the scoring for the day.

Promersberger makes season debut

Junior forward Anna Promersberger completed her comeback to the ice this series after being held out with an injury since the early stages of the year.

Promersberger had four shots and one assist in Saturday’s matchup.

Promersberger also won a majority of her faceoffs this series, which the Nittany Lions have been struggling to win recently.

Bothun remains a brick wall in net

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun continued her excellent play in net with another stellar performance Saturday.

She recorded her third straight shutout and blanked RIT in all 11 periods she played against the Tigers.

Throughout the contest, Bothun made 12 saves, which was good for a perfect 1.000 save percentage.

Penn State's winning streak continues

With the series sweep against the Tigers, the Nittany Lions are now on a six-game winning streak.

The blue and white now only has one loss this season against a whopping 15 wins. Penn State currently holds a 15-1-2 record on the year, which is the program’s best record at this juncture of the season.

The Nittany Lions only have two games remaining against Mercyhurst Feb. 26 and 27 before the CHA Tournament. The last time Penn State faced the Lakers, the blue and white won by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 to earn a series sweep.

