Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 11 in the USCHO Division I women’s ice hockey poll.

After splitting their series against Mercyhurst last weekend, the Nittany Lions laced up for a two-game set against Brown, comfortably winning the first match 3-0.

🆕 @USCHO Division I Women's Ice Hockey Poll 🏒1. Minnesota2. Ohio State3. Wisconsin4. Colgate5. Quinnipiac6. Yale7. Minnesota Duluth8. Northeastern9. Cornell10. Clarkson11. Penn State12. Connecticut13. Providence14. Vermont15. Princeton #NCAAHockey — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 14, 2022

Freshman Tessa Janecke was able to find the net against the Bears, bringing her season points total to 17 in 11 games played. Forwards Olivia Wallin and Alyssa Machado also picked up goals during the match on Sunday.

Following the game against Brown on Monday, the Nittany Lions will travel to New Haven, Connecticut, to face off against No. 6 Yale for two games before they head to the Vegas Showcase. Coach Jeff Kampersal’s Nittany Lions hold a 9-5-1 record so far in 2022.

MORE WOMEN'S HOCKEY COVERAGE