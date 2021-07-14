Fresh off one of the best seasons in program history, Penn State will get to kick off the 2021-22 campaign with three straight matchups at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions announced their 2021-22 schedule Thursday fresh off a program-best 16-3-2 record last season.

A season-opening homestand kicks off the 2021-22 season for @PennStateWHKY! pic.twitter.com/2A3j5Ne7D1 — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) July 14, 2021

The upcoming season begins on Sept. 23 with a two-game set against St. Lawrence University.

A week later, Boston College will come in for two on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 off a season where the Eagles went 14-6 before losing to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament and Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.

Wrapping up the first homestand of the season will be a series against Holy Cross. The Crusaders went a disappointing 4-15-1 last year under head coach Katie LaChapelle.

Other notable matchups for the Nittany Lions will be their series against Syracuse and Cornell.

