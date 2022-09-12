With 10 days until its first matchup of the year, Penn State was picked as a top-15 team in the nation.
The blue and white was ranked No. 14 in the nation by USCHO in its preseason poll.
The @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Preseason Division I Women’s Hockey Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/cRSanbzB3K— USCHO.com (@USCHO) September 12, 2022
After finishing last year with an 18-10-5 record, the blue and white returns most of its core, outside of all-time leading scorer Natalie Heising.
Penn State kicks off its regular-season slate on Sept. 22 against Wisconsin.
