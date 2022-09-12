Defence Rene Gangarosa (13) takes the puck away from the net

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 Penn State's Women's Ice Hockey team plays against Syracuse Orange Women's Ice Hockey team where they lost in overtime 2-1.

With 10 days until its first matchup of the year, Penn State was picked as a top-15 team in the nation.

The blue and white was ranked No. 14 in the nation by USCHO in its preseason poll.

After finishing last year with an 18-10-5 record, the blue and white returns most of its core, outside of all-time leading scorer Natalie Heising.

Penn State kicks off its regular-season slate on Sept. 22 against Wisconsin.

