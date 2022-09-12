With 10 days until its first matchup of the year, Penn State was picked as a top-15 team in the nation.

The blue and white was ranked No. 14 in the nation by USCHO in its preseason poll.

After finishing last year with an 18-10-5 record, the blue and white returns most of its core, outside of all-time leading scorer Natalie Heising.

Penn State kicks off its regular-season slate on Sept. 22 against Wisconsin.

