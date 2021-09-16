Penn State received quite a few preseason recognitions from the CHA conference on Thursday.

The CHA Coaches Poll voted the Nittany Lions to the preseason No. 1 ranking in the conference. Syracuse was the only other team receiving a first-place vote.

The votes are in! Penn State has been slated to finish first this season in the 2021-22 Preseason Coaches Poll with four first place votes!📰: https://t.co/yoMp0k7tZJ#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/Dgbhg83F6s — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) September 16, 2021

Four players received all-conference honors, including forwards fifth-year Natalie Heising and sophomore Kiara Zanon, senior defender Izzy Heminger and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun.

Now time for some preseason awards! Four players from Penn State and three from Syracuse have earned a spot in the Preseason All-CHA team! Both squads have at least one player represented in each position!📰: https://t.co/yoMp0k7tZJ#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/flqbXVtEsi — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) September 16, 2021

Zanon was selected as the CHA Preseason Player of the Year.

Alright, one last award to give out! This year’s Preseason Player of the Year award goes to last year’s regular season Player/Rookie of the Year award winner, Kiara Zanon of Penn State!📰: https://t.co/yoMp0jPT8b#CHA20 pic.twitter.com/A9TD9nV1Br — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) September 16, 2021

Penn State starts its season next Thursday when it takes on St. Lawrence at Pegula Ice Arena.

