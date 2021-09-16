Women’s Hockey vs Mercyhurst, Heising (20) skating

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State received quite a few preseason recognitions from the CHA conference on Thursday.

The CHA Coaches Poll voted the Nittany Lions to the preseason No. 1 ranking in the conference. Syracuse was the only other team receiving a first-place vote.

Four players received all-conference honors, including forwards fifth-year Natalie Heising and sophomore Kiara Zanon, senior defender Izzy Heminger and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun.

Zanon was selected as the CHA Preseason Player of the Year.

Penn State starts its season next Thursday when it takes on St. Lawrence at Pegula Ice Arena. 

