Things didn’t go as expected for Penn State to open up the new season.

After being ranked inside the preseason top 10 to start the year, the blue and white didn’t manage to win either of the two games played against St. Lawrence.

The Nittany Lions ended the weekend following a loss on opening night and a tie in game two on Friday. Offensively, only two goals were scored — with both coming in the second game of the series.

Despite the lack of team success, three Nittany Lions received some individual praise following the weekend, earning CHA awards.

Forward Natalie Heising, defender Karley Garcia and goaltender Josie Bothun all won player of the week awards at their respective positions.

Both Heising and Garcia found the back of the net during game two of the series, while Bothun only allowed three goals during those two games.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions out-of-conference schedule will continue as No. 8 Boston College comes to Happy Valley.

For the Eagles, this will be their first time ever taking on the Nittany Lions.

This will be the first game of the 2021-22 season for the Eagles, as they open up the new season on a three-game road stretch featuring games against both Penn State and Merrimack.

Last season, things started out great for the maroon and gold, as it finished the season with a 14-6 record, but two of those losses came at a crucial part of the year.

The first one came in the Hockey East quarterfinals where, after beating UConn in all five regular season matchups, the Huskies got revenge in the form of a 5-1 victory at Boston College.

Then in the NCAA Tournament, the luck failed to turn around as the Eagles were defeated by Ohio State 3-1.

Like St. Lawrence, Boston College has been one of the best teams historically in the sport of women’s hockey.

The Eagles rank tied for fourth all time with 12 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

More than half of those appearances turned into Frozen Four berths, which included a trip to the championship game in the 2016 tournament.

Following the departure of one of its leading scorers Savannah Norcross, a pair of veteran forwards will lead Boston College — both recorded over 13 points last season.

Senior Kelly Browne tied Norcross with 21 points during the 2020-21 campaign.

Browne is in the midst of a historic career for the Eagles, with 83 points in her first three seasons.

She was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star last season and was just one of only ten Eagles to be named a team captain as a junior.

Browne will play alongside junior Hannah Bilka.

The former Hockey East Rookie of the Year tallied 53 points during her first two seasons, with 16 of them coming last year.

Bilka was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star last season and made the second team her freshman campaign.

In net, the Eagles took a by-committee approach, as there were three different starters at goalie over the 20 game season.

Of the three, it was senior Abigail Levy who received a majority of the playing time.

Levy started half of the games in net for the Eagles, finishing with a 6-4 record.

She posted a save percentage of .944, which finished sixth in the NCAA in her first season with Boston College, following a transfer from Minnesota State.

Both of the other goalies, seniors Kelly Pickreign and Maddy McArthur, who split time in net with Levy, return for this season as well, so it could be a toss up for who the Nittany Lions will be up against during the two-game series.

The series between Penn State and Boston College will take place on Thursday and Friday with both games starting at 7 p.m.

