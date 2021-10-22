Penn State is looking to improve its offensive zone heading into its first away series of the season against Brown this weekend.

Looking into the blue and white’s offense so far this season, it has scored 15 goals in just three different home series played.

Some key players so far for Penn State’s offense include fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising and sophomore forwards Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin.

From the scoresheet so far, Heising has four of the blue and white’s goals, along with one assist, which placed Heising as the third Nittany Lion to ever achieve 100 points in a career.

On the sophomore side on the ice, Zanon has two goals and three assists, while Wallin has found the back of the net once and dished out two assists.

Heading into its road matchup in Providence, Rhode Island, coach Jeff Kampersal noted he wants his offense to attack with vigor while also playing aggressively in the defensive zone.

“Hopefully we can take advantage of that and build off what we did the previous weekend,” Kampersal said.

While the Nittany Lions’ offense has only scored three goals this season on the power play, Kampersal said he doesn’t want his team spending a lot of time on the opposite side in the penalty box.

“Not only does it wear down some of our players, some of our other players don’t get in there as much as they should, and we want to keep a good rhythm,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal said his squad has been working on attacking the net in practices — something his side had done well in its last series against Holy Cross. And, he emphasized that it’s important to attack the net and pull the pucks out of the corners on the ice to have success in the offensive zone.

“This past weekend our defense had selective shooting, they weren’t necessarily shooting to score,” Kampersal said. “From the back — they’re shooting for sticks.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey uses week off to practice and build chemistry After a six-game homestand which saw Penn State go 2-3-1, the Nittany Lions enjoyed a week o…

Heading into this upcoming series, Kampersal said he hopes his squad can take advantage of its special teams and build off of what it did the previous weekend against Holy Cross.

While Wallin is one of the Nittany Lions’ attackers to lead the squad so far this season, she said working with two veterans like Heising and Zanon on the top of the ice is an honor.

“They made me better as a hockey player and as a communicator on the ice,” Wallin said. “Playing with them really challenges me, and they’re making me move the puck faster in a better place.”

Overall, Wallin said playing on this line is really something special because she gets to challenge herself but also plays with good players who are all working together well right now.

Despite the talent the Nittany Lions possess — not only on Wallin’s line, but across all lines — Penn State knows it has a tall task waiting in Brown.

“Brown hasn’t played an actual game yet this year, I expect them to be good,” Wallin said. “Every game is a stepping stone to the CHA Tournament, so preparation wise, we’re going to watch their video from last year.”

Along with watching last year's video on this weekend's opponent, Wallin said the squad has been mocking power plays to match Brown heading into this series.

“We scored a bunch of goals last game, so the chemistry is getting better each and every game,” Wallin said. “I expect us to do good things in the future.”