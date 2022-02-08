Goals, goals and even more goals.

Penn State took care of business on Tuesday night in a convincing 5-0 victory over Cornell in Ithaca, New York.

After back-and-forth opening minutes of the contest, the Nittany Lions struck first with a goal from freshman forward Mya Vaslet midway through the first period.

Penn State continued to play aggressively on offense and it paid off, as sophomore forward Kiara Zanon found the back of the net on the power play with under five minutes to play.

Zanon continued her dominant opening period when just under a minute in the period, she tallied her second goal giving the blue and white a three-goal advantage.

The Big Red made a change in goal after the first period, replacing sophomore goalie Deanna Frazier with freshman goalie Brynn Dulac.

The change in net for Cornell didn't work as the Nittany Lion attack was just too potent with sophomore forward Alyssa Machado extending the lead to four midway through the second period.

The goals didn’t stop coming for Penn State when midway through the third period junior forward Rachel Weiss recorded her second goal in as many games.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s rout of Cornell.

Zanon goes for two

Zanon came into the game leading the team in assists, but she had a knack to find twine in Tuesday’s game.

The Fairport, New York, native made her mark in the first period capitalizing on a rebound in front of the net for a power-play goal and just minutes later firing a shot past Frazier.

The two goals marked her first multi-goal game this season, and she now sits with 11 goals this campaign.

Early offense

After scoring just two goals on 101 shots in its series against Syracuse, the blue and white offense exploded in the first period.

Vaslet scored her fourth goal this campaign just over eight minutes into the period while Zanon tallied two goals late in the period to give the Nittany Lions a three-goal lead.

Coach Jeff Kampersal has put an emphasis on his team starting off fast and it did just that in the victory on Tuesday.

First all-time win over Cornell

Tuesday’s contest marked the first time ever the blue and white took down Cornell.

In the three games prior, the two teams tied twice before the Big Red defeated the Nittany Lions 6-1 at Pegula Ice Arena on Jan. 11.

Penn State will continue its New York road trip taking on LIU this Friday.

