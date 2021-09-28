Penn State opened its 2021-22 season with a 1-0 loss and 2-2 tie at home against St. Lawrence this past weekend, and offensive struggles were a central theme for the blue and white.

For the Nittany Lions, it was their first time playing in front of fans since March 2020 and for graduate transfer defender Avery Mitchell it was her first time experiencing the Penn State faithful.

“It is so exciting when you get on the ice to see people cheering you on,” Mitchell said. “The fact they took the time to come support us is just a really great feeling.”

As for the action on the ice, the blue and white struggled in many aspects of the game.

It managed to score just one goal in the two games and failed to score on power plays, despite having the opportunity to do so on 10 different occasions.

Coach Jeff Kampersal wants to see his team play with more grit on offense, specifically on the power play.

“We are shooting a lot of pucks at knee pads, our sticks aren't in the right position and we're not making the right play at the right time,” Kampersal said. “We play an intense style of hockey but we need to bring that intensity to the power play.”

Power play struggles are nothing new for Penn State as it scored on around 12% of its power play attempts last season going 8-66.

Leading the Nittany Lions in power play goals last season was junior forward Amy Dobson who found the back of the net three times.

MORE HOCKEY COVEAGE

Besides the Nittany Lions struggles on the power play, Kampersal was not pleased with other areas of his team’s performance this past weekend.

“We did not do a good job in our defensive zone. We let St. Lawrence get behind us, which happened a couple of times on the goals they scored,” Kampersal said. “We also did not do that great of a job screening their goaltender.”

The blue and white also have to do a better job of staying disciplined and avoiding penalties.

Last series, the Nittany Lions took five penalties and allowed one power play goal, a score that would end up deciding the first leg of the series.

Despite not coming away with a victory, Penn State does have some momentum to take from game two of the series.

Freshman defender Karley Garcia recorded her first collegiate goal, and fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising scored late in the third period to help the Nittany Lions earn the tie.

“The last 35 minutes of the second game, we got into a rhythm, and the players were feeding off each other,” Kampersal said. “We played with that attacking style we had last year.”

The Nittany Lions are focusing on the progression of the team and not looking to move past what happened in the blue and white’s latest result.

“We're not going to hold onto the loss and tie and take that into this weekend,” Mitchell said “We are building off the work we put in last weekend and in the offseason.”

Looking ahead for the blue and white, it takes on Boston College on Thursday and Friday.

Senior defender Rene Gangarosa is excited to face one of the top teams in the nation and show why Penn State deserves to also be in the conversation among the nation's best.

“We have typically had success against non-conference opponents because we have an underdog mentality,” Gangarosa said. “We need to have that underdog mentality once again and prove we are deserving to be a ranked team.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE