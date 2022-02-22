After finishing the regular season with an 18-9-5 record, five Penn Staters were selected to All-CHA teams.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising, sophomore forward Kiara Zanon and junior defender Mallory Uihlein were named to the first team on Tuesday morning.

The three weren't the only Nittany Lions getting recognized for their play this campaign, with senior defender Rene Gangarosa making the second team and freshman defender Karley Garcia finding a spot on the All-Rookie team.

The duo of Heising and Zanon finished first and second in the conference in scoring, respectively, as Heising led the way with 40 points. Zanon finished just behind her with 39.

Uihlein enjoyed a breakout season after tallying just 10 points last season, setting the program record for points as a defender with 19.

Gangarosa, who recently announced her return to Happy Valley for next year, led the team with 51 blocked shots.

Garcia made an impact right away for Penn State, scoring a goal in her second career game and finishing the regular season with two goals and 10 points.

