After Penn State's opening series against St. Lawrence, three players were awarded CHA Player of the Week honors.
Forward Natalie Heising won Forward of the Week, defender Karley Garcia won Defender of the Week and goaltender Josie Bothun won Goaltender of the Week.
Both Heising and Garcia scored in game two against St. Lawrence, while Bothun only allowed three goals in the two-game series.
The blue and white will stay at Pegula Ice Arena to host Boston College on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.
