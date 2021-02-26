Penn State's winning ways showed no signs of stopping on Friday.

The Nittany Lions now have their seventh win in a row as they defeated Mercyhurst tonight in the first game of their last regular season series 5-2.

The blue and white started off strong as freshman forward Kiara Zanon scored in the fifth minute to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0. Junior defender Rene Gangarosa assisted Zanon’s early goal.

Shortly after, junior forward Amy Dobson scored an unassisted goal in the ninth minute to put the Nittany Lions ahead 2-0.

Right before the end of the first period, Zanon scored her second goal of the game with less than 30 seconds before the second period. Zanon’s goal was assisted by Dobson and sophomore forward Julie Gough.

To start the second period, freshman forward Alyssa Machado scored her second goal of the season to put the Nittany Lions up 4-0. Machado’s goal was assisted by freshman forward Olivia Wallin and junior forward Anna Promersberger.

The Lakers started to pick up momentum in the second period as senior forward Summer-Rae Dobson scored two goals to make the game 4-2. Dobson’s first goal was unassisted, but her second goal was assisted by senior defender K.K. Thiessen.

To end the game in the third period, Wallin scored at the 5:40 mark to put the Nittany Lions up 5-2. Wallin’s goal was unassisted.

Freshmen add more points

Zanon now has 29 points on the season after having two goals in tonight’s match up.

A key component of the Nittany Lions’ offense, Zanon was named a finalist for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Thursday.

Wallin now has 11 goals on the season, and two assists.

Machado scored her second goal of the season, giving her now four points on the season as she has two assists as well.

Blue and white dominate shots on goal

The Nittany Lions had 29 shots on goal and against the Lakers.

Along with shots, the blue and white won 26 faceoffs compared to the Lakers' 24 faceoffs.

The Nittany Lions also had two penalties, along with the Lakers having five.

Nittany Lion winning streak continues

The blue and white have now won their seventh game in a row.

The Nittany Lions now carry a 16-1-2 record, which is the best record this program has ever held.

The blue and white will face the Lakers again tomorrow at 3 p.m. with a potential sweep opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ last game of the regular season.