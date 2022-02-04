Penn State managed to go into its eighth overtime game this season against Syracuse on Friday night after drawing 1-1 at Pegula Ice Arena.

While the Nittany Lions and the Orange battled in overtime, neither team could find the back of the net.

Freshman forward Alyssa Machado made it possible that the Nittany Lions were even sent to overtime after she netted a goal in the third period while Penn State was down by one.

Even though the team went into overtime play for another time this season, and a second time against the Orange, coach Jeff Kampersal mentioned that he thought the week of preparation heading into this series went well for the squad.

Even with the tie, heading into the second game of the series Saturday Kampersal said that there are some habits of things he would like to focus on, but overall he thought that the squad played to its potential.

Had the blue and white fallen to Syracuse on Friday, it would’ve been its first loss in CHA play since November, which just so happened to come against the same Syracuse squad.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game,” Kampersal said. “On that one goal.”

While only scoring one goal Friday, at just the right time, Kampersal mentioned that the squad is about to set a “world record” for a number of ties after the result Friday.

“I don’t know what the number is, but it’s probably close to 35 ties, maybe something in five years,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal explained that he and his squad are used to playing in overtime.

“I do not like 3-on-3 at all,” Kampersal said. “I think I said this a bunch of times like football doesn’t go down to seven on seven, basketball doesn’t go to three on three.”

After stating this, Kampersal mentioned that the team doesn’t need 3-on-3 play as it alters the game, but the squad has to deal with it.

“I think we have our groups of three in pretty good shape,” Kampersal said. “We had issues last year in terms of changes in the 3-on-3 and communication, I feel like we’ve tightened that up pretty good.”

Sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun commented that her team is a gritty team.

“If we go into overtime, if we don’t go into overtime, obviously we’re going to do our best to win,” Bothun said.

As Bothun talked about the team’s mentality, she stated that overtime doesn't mean anything necessarily when it comes to defining the team.

“I think we’re going to try and get it done either way,” Bothun said.

While Bothun was explaining the squad’s reactions to overtime play, she commented on the Orange’s close chances during this matchup when it managed to hit the post multiple times, and have multiple breakaways against her.

“They’re good at hitting hard to corners and sometimes it’s hard for me to read what they’re going to do,” Bothun said. “If it hits the post, I can’t let that rattle me, I just look for the next opportunity.”

As for Machado, who placed the team into this position Friday night, she mentioned that the squad prefers to get the job done before overtime.

“If it comes down to it,” Machado said, “we’re going to get it done in overtime.”

