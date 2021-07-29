For student-athletes across collegiate athletics, the freshman season is generally defined by adjustment and laying groundwork for future success.

Once in a while, though, an enigmatic star comes about who has the exciting prospects of a freshman but the skills to make you think they're a senior.

For Penn State, that enigma is none other than goaltender Josie Bothun.

To think back on all of Bothun’s accolades and records in her freshman season, you’d need a pen and paper to keep track of the seemingly endless list.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, product was the CHA Goaltender of the Year, the USCHO.com National Rookie of the Year, All-CHA first team and All-Rookie team, a three-time CHA Goaltender of the Month, and finished in the top three for the national WHCA National Goalie of the Year.

If you thought that was impressive, keep in mind that Bothun set Penn State records with 16 wins, a 1.44 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. Then, it becomes clear why head coach Jeff Kampersal has a while before he has to worry about who’s minding the net.

The Bothuns are a hockey family, and Josie said she’s had skates on for as long as she can remember. The rising sophomore credited her older sister for guiding her and getting her to really throw herself into hockey.

In high school, Bothun was always looking for something to help her elevate her game, and in her junior year, she found that in joining the boy’s hockey team.

The boy’s varsity coach told Bothun her spot was not there waiting for her, and she had to earn it just like everyone else — and she did.

“It was something to really make sure I was prepared to go to Penn State,” Bothun told The Daily Collegian. “I felt like it really helped me, and I am thankful I did it.”

Kampersal said the opportunity allowed Bothun to improve her game because typically release times in men’s hockey are quicker, so adjusting to that speed makes it easier when returning to the women’s side. He did note, though, that women tend to be shiftier and more adept with the stick than their male counterparts.

Kampersal said Bothun is not the first woman to play men’s hockey but the first one he’s had the opportunity to coach.

Bothun said while the awards are great, and she’s thankful, she didn’t win them alone — her team was right there with her the whole way.

“Josie is the ultimate competitor,” Kampersal told the Collegian. “During her recruiting, I would go to tournaments… [and] she was always bringing her team to the semifinals, finals and they were always in the mix.”

Bothun said she believes her competitiveness sets her apart from other goalies in college hockey.

“When I’m playing, I’ll do whatever I have to do to keep the puck out of the net,” Bothun said.

Kampersal mentioned Bothun being vocal in the net as one of her key strengths, which he described as “inspiring.”

Kampersal said when Bothun is in net, he knows that position is set, and she provides a sense of security. He said she allows the other skaters to take more risks and play more aggressively because they know if it doesn’t work out, Bothun is there to save them.

In 2019, the Nittany Lions lost standout goalie Jenna Brenneman to injury for the rest of the season and then found out they’d also lose her to injury in her redshirt senior season. It should have been a major blow for the team, but it gave Bothun a clear path to start in her freshman year — and she took full advantage.

“Josie rose up and controlled that net,” Kampersal said. “And she never gave it up once she got in there.”

Kampersal said he doesn’t want Bothun to “rest on her laurels,” even though he knows she won’t.

To accompany Bothun’s historic season, Penn State played one of the best seasons in program history, going 16-3-2 and picking up its first-ever CHA regular season championship.

Bothun said she believes the key to maintaining or even improving on the past season is communication.

“If we keep trusting each other and feeding off each other, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Bothun said.

As for Kampersal, having Bothun around makes CHA titles an annual possibility.

“A future with Josie there means we have another good chance to be competitive this year,” Kampersal said. “Hopefully we surpass the season that we had last year.”

